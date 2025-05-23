Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton serenade Louisville – tickets on sale

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton | Screen shot from AEG Present's YouTube channel

Soul powerhouses Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton join forces at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m., promising a night of knockout vocals and southern-fried R&B.

Tickets are on sale at the arena box office, while ScoreBig offers a fee-free alternative for everything from floor seats to upper-deck bargains. Couples looking for date-night value appreciate ScoreBig’s transparent pricing, leaving more cash for pre-show bourbon along Whiskey Row.

The “American Idol” champ hasn’t played Louisville since her Grammy-nominated “Sketchbook” era, and Hamilton’s Kentucky appearances are equally rare. Expect Fantasia’s soaring gospel-tinged runs on “Truth Is” and “Free Yourself,” balanced by Hamilton’s raspy croon on “Charlene” and “The Point of It All.” A full backing band and horns will keep grooves rich and dance-floor friendly.

Louisville’s state-of-the-art KFC Yum! Center offers plush sightlines and premium sound, making it the perfect setting for vocal fireworks. Secure seats now — word-of-mouth buzz suggests this soulful double bill could sell out fast.

Sept. 13, 2025

