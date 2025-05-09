Foreigner tickets on sale in Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum

Foreigner (Photo: Andreas Lawen, Fotandi, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Foreigner return to Vancouver on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, hitting the Pacific Coliseum stage at 7:30 p.m. with a parade of arena‑rock anthems. From the soaring “I Want to Know What Love Is” to the riff‑driven “Hot Blooded,” fans can expect nothing but sing‑along hits.

Now in their fifth decade, Foreigner continue to pack houses worldwide thanks to meticulous musicianship and founding guitarist Mick Jones’ enduring songwriting. Vocalist Kelly Hansen’s powerful range keeps the songs fresh while foreground video walls flash vintage imagery for longtime devotees.

With summer crowds flocking to nearby Playland at the PNE, the Pacific Coliseum show offers the ideal capstone to a day on the fairgrounds. Vancouverites last caught the band during 2023’s co‑headline tour; August’s stand‑alone date delivers a full‑length set tailored just for Foreigner loyalists.

