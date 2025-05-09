Ticketnews Ads
Foreigner tickets on sale in Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum

Foreigner (Photo: Andreas Lawen, Fotandi, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Foreigner tickets on sale in Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Foreigner return to Vancouver on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, hitting the Pacific Coliseum stage at 7:30 p.m. with a parade of arena‑rock anthems. From the soaring “I Want to Know What Love Is” to the riff‑driven “Hot Blooded,” fans can expect nothing but sing‑along hits.

Seats are on sale now at the venue box office and via ScoreBig, where all listed prices include fees up front. ScoreBig’s 100 percent guarantee and code TICKETNEWS10 make it easy to secure the perfect section.

Now in their fifth decade, Foreigner continue to pack houses worldwide thanks to meticulous musicianship and founding guitarist Mick Jones’ enduring songwriting. Vocalist Kelly Hansen’s powerful range keeps the songs fresh while foreground video walls flash vintage imagery for longtime devotees.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

With summer crowds flocking to nearby Playland at the PNE, the Pacific Coliseum show offers the ideal capstone to a day on the fairgrounds. Vancouverites last caught the band during 2023’s co‑headline tour; August’s stand‑alone date delivers a full‑length set tailored just for Foreigner loyalists.

Shop for Foreigner tickets at Pacific Coliseum on Aug. 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Foreigner tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More