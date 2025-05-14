Gabriel Iglesias tickets on sale in Sioux City

Gabriel Iglesias brings his trademark Ã¢â‚¬Å“FluffyÃ¢â‚¬Â comedy to Tyson Events Center Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Fleet Farm Arena in Sioux City, Iowa, on Oct. 24, 2025. Fans can expect a brand-new set of laid-back stories, rapid-fire impressions and the good-natured humor that has sold out arenas worldwide.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are on sale now.

Iglesias, one of the few comedians to headline Madison Square Garden and Staples Center, is fresh off his Netflix special Ã¢â‚¬Å“Stadium Fluffy,Ã¢â‚¬Â taped before 50,000 at Dodger Stadium. Sioux City fans will hear new material about life on tour, family mishaps and the joys of embracing every slice of cake. The venueÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s 10,000-seat configuration offers excellent sight lines, and its downtown location places guests steps from riverfront dining and hotels.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and early arrivals can browse exclusive Fluffy merchÃ¢â‚¬â€including collectible plushiesÃ¢â‚¬â€before settling in for two hours of laughter. Parking is available in the adjacent ramp, and clear-bag policies will be in effect.

