Glorilla, Bossman DLow Headline Summer Jam in Indianapolis; tickets on sale

Summer Jam in Indianapolis (image via Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

The summer concert season heats up as the Summer Jam tour, featuring GloRilla, BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, and Jacquees, comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 27, 2025. Summer Jam brings together some of the hottest names in contemporary rap and R&B, promising a lively showcase filled with catchy beats, bold lyrics, and energetic performances. Fans can expect to hear the biggest hits from these rising stars, as well as fresh collaborations that keep the crowd moving.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse—home to professional basketball and a hub for major concerts—provides a top-tier audio and visual environment, ensuring every rhyme and melody resonates throughout the arena. Located in downtown Indianapolis, this modern venue is surrounded by restaurants and nightlife, making it perfect for a full evening of entertainment. From GloRilla’s viral tracks to Jacquees’s smooth R&B melodies, the night will be packed with musical variety.

Tickets for this star-studded Summer Jam event are on sale now. Visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office to reserve your seat, or save time and fees by opting for ScoreBig. ScoreBig offers a range of seating options for every budget, giving fans a straightforward way to snag tickets without hidden costs.

Whether you’re a hardcore hip-hop head or a casual listener looking for an unforgettable night out, this Summer Jam lineup promises a concert experience you won’t want to miss.

