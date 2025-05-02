Halestorm & Lindsey Stirling in Salem tickets on sale

Halestorm (Photo via ScoreBig)

Rock fans are in for a treat when Halestorm teams up with violin virtuoso Lindsey Stirling for a high-energy performance at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia. Slated for September 11, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., this unique collaboration will blend the hard rock power of Halestorm with Stirling’s mesmerizing electronic violin soundscapes. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of dynamic stage presence, soaring vocals, and innovative arrangements that fuse two distinct musical worlds into one electrifying experience.

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center box office, or through ScoreBig, where eventgoers will find competitive pricing without hidden fees. This show promises to be a standout in the rock calendar, combining Halestorm’s Grammy-winning intensity—fueled by Lzzy Hale’s remarkable vocal range—and Lindsey Stirling’s boundary-pushing performances that fuse classical, pop, and EDM.

Having built a reputation on relentless touring and crowd-pleasing live sets, Halestorm is renowned for their raw energy on stage and a string of rock anthems such as “I Miss the Misery” and “Love Bites (So Do I).” Meanwhile, Stirling has made her mark as a pioneering violinist, dancer, and performer, captivating audiences with her creative approach to mixing classical violin with modern electronic influences. The Salem Civic Center serves as the perfect venue for this epic collaboration, offering fans an up-close look at two musical powerhouses in action.

From headbanging riffs to hypnotic violin solos, September 11 is guaranteed to be an exhilarating evening of innovative live music. Don’t wait to secure your tickets—this is one lineup sure to draw fans from across Virginia and beyond.

