Home Free tickets on sale in Akron at Goodyear Theater

Home Free (Photo via ScoreBig)

Home Free wraps its late-September run with a Sept. 23, 2025, 7:30 p.m. performance at the historic Goodyear Theater in Akron, Ohio.

Tickets are on sale at the theater box office and through ScoreBig—where “no hidden fees” truly means no hidden fees.

Built inside the original Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. headquarters, the 1,500-seat room pairs classic Art Deco charm with modern sound, setting an elegant stage for the vocal quintet’s country-pop arrangements.

Fans can expect fan-favorite renditions of “Ring of Fire,” “Man of Constant Sorrow” and the TikTok-viral “A Country Fried Pop Medley.” Between songs, the band’s playful banter and on-stage antics keep the evening light and interactive.

Located just minutes from downtown breweries and eateries, Goodyear Theater offers free parking and quick interstate access—ideal for both hometown fans and road-trippers from Cleveland and Canton.

Shop for Home Free tickets at Goodyear Theater on September 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Home Free tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.