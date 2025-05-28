Home Free tickets on sale in Biloxi at IP Casino Resort

Home Free (Photo via ScoreBig)

Home Free brings its vocal fireworks to the IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Sept. 26 2025 at 8 p.m. The resort’s 1,400-seat showroom places every fan within shouting distance of the stage for an immersive a cappella experience along the Gulf Coast.

Tickets are available now via the resort box office and ScoreBig, which lists seats to major events with no hidden fees—what you see is what you pay.

The Minnesota-bred group melds country twang, pop hooks and beatbox percussion, re-crafting everything from Johnny Cash to Lizzo while sprinkling in originals such as “Ring of Fire” and “Timeless.” Critics praise their tight harmonies and comedic crowd interaction, calling the show “a master-class in vocal virtuosity.”

Biloxi’s Friday-night stop allows concertgoers to pair beachfront dining and casino thrills with vocal acrobatics under state-of-the-art lights and sound. VIP options include meet-and-greet packages and early merch access—perfect for superfans chasing autographs before hitting the slots.

Shop for Home Free tickets at IP Casino Resort on September 26 2025

