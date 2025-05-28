Ticketnews Ads
Home Free tickets on sale in Huntsville at Von Braun Center

23 hours ago

Home Free lands at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall inside Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Sept. 27 2025 at 7:30 p.m., turning Rocket City into Harmony City for one night only.

Seats are on sale through the VBC box office and ScoreBig, where buyers avoid surprise service charges and enjoy a 100 percent ticket guarantee.

The all-vocal quintet, fresh from a European run, will flex its five-octave range on everything from country staples to hip-hop mash-ups, all driven by world-champion beatboxer Adam Rupp. Expect interactive “request medleys” and a moving gospel segment that routinely earns standing ovations.

The 1,931-seat Concert Hall boasts stellar sightlines and crisp acoustics—the same stage that welcomed acts from Yo-Yo Ma to Jason Isbell. Downtown Huntsville’s revitalized dining district sits steps away, ideal for pre-show brews or post-show dessert.

Shop for Home Free tickets at Von Braun Center on September 27 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Home Free tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

