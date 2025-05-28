Home Free tickets on sale in Lexington at Opera House

Home Free (Photo via ScoreBig)

Home Free will fill the historic Lexington Opera House in Lexington, Kentucky, with pitch-perfect harmonies on Sept. 24 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The 1,000-seat jewel box—opened in 1886 and restored to its Victorian glory—offers pristine acoustics ideal for the a cappella quintet’s country-pop arrangements.

Tickets for the Wednesday evening performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Opera House box office, but many are snagging seats through ScoreBig, where every listing comes with transparent, fee-free pricing and a full guarantee.

Since winning NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” Home Free has amassed more than 700 million YouTube views and collaborated with legends from Don McLean to Lee Greenwood. Their “Crazy(er) Life” tour blends viral mash-ups—like the TikTok-famous “Sea Shanty Medley”—with originals and country classics re-imagined through beatbox rhythms and jaw-dropping bass lines.

Lexington’s date lands in the heart of horse country, giving Bluegrass fans a mid-week treat between Keeneland’s fall meet and football Saturdays. Expect family-friendly banter, audience-requested improv medleys and a finale that brings every voice in the room into the act.

