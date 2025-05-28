Ticketnews Ads
Home Free tickets on sale in Lexington at Opera House

Home Free (Photo via ScoreBig)

Home Free tickets on sale in Lexington at Opera House

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page23 hours ago

Home Free will fill the historic Lexington Opera House in Lexington, Kentucky, with pitch-perfect harmonies on Sept. 24 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The 1,000-seat jewel box—opened in 1886 and restored to its Victorian glory—offers pristine acoustics ideal for the a cappella quintet’s country-pop arrangements.

Tickets for the Wednesday evening performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Opera House box office, but many are snagging seats through ScoreBig, where every listing comes with transparent, fee-free pricing and a full guarantee.

Since winning NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” Home Free has amassed more than 700 million YouTube views and collaborated with legends from Don McLean to Lee Greenwood. Their “Crazy(er) Life” tour blends viral mash-ups—like the TikTok-famous “Sea Shanty Medley”—with originals and country classics re-imagined through beatbox rhythms and jaw-dropping bass lines.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Lexington’s date lands in the heart of horse country, giving Bluegrass fans a mid-week treat between Keeneland’s fall meet and football Saturdays. Expect family-friendly banter, audience-requested improv medleys and a finale that brings every voice in the room into the act.

Shop for Home Free tickets at Lexington Opera House on September 24 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Home Free tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Boston show at MGM Music Hall

Modest Mouse tickets on sale for Boston show at MGM Music Hall

Madeline Page 15 hours ago
Read More
Amine tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage Central Park

Amine tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage Central Park

Madeline Page 15 hours ago
Read More
Mora tickets on sale for San Antonio night at Boeing Center

Mora tickets on sale for San Antonio night at Boeing Center

Madeline Page 15 hours ago
Read More