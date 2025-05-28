Home Free tickets on sale in Oklahoma City at The Criterion

Home Free (Photo via ScoreBig)

Home Free follows its Tulsa debut with a Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, 7:30 p.m. show at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Okla. The sleek Bricktown venue offers unobstructed views and booming sound perfect for the group’s wall-to-wall harmonies.

Tickets are available through the venue and ScoreBig, where you’ll enjoy transparent, fee-free pricing.

Since clinching “The Sing-Off” crown, Home Free has amassed more than 700 million YouTube views and collaborated with icons like Don McLean and Lee Greenwood. Their set list blends country classics, pop mash-ups and comedic originals—often featuring audience-selected “request medleys.”

The Criterion’s flexible floor plan means early arrivers can get rail-side views of the group’s beatbox wizardry, while balcony seats supply a perfect sonic balance for intricate vocal runs.

Make it a full downtown OKC evening with pre-show Bricktown Canal dining, then harmonize the night away.

Shop for Home Free tickets at The Criterion on September 20, 2025

