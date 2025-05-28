Home Free tickets on sale in Peoria at Civic Center Theater

Home Free (Photo via ScoreBig)

Home Free rounds out its Midwest trek with an Oct. 1 2025 7 p.m. concert in the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois.

Tickets are moving quickly at the Civic Center box office and on ScoreBig, where shoppers see the final price upfront—no convenience fees tacked on later.

Known for re-inventing “Man of Constant Sorrow” and “Ring of Fire,” the group’s YouTube channel tops three-quarters of a billion views. Live, they mix humor, heartfelt ballads and jaw-dropping vocal bass drops that rattle the balcony.

Peoria’s 2,000-seat theater features plush seating and impeccable sightlines. Fans can start the evening in the adjacent Riverfront district, then settle in for 90 minutes of five-part harmony and family-friendly fun.

