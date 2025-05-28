Home Free tickets on sale in Tulsa at Chapman Music Hall

Home Free (Photo via ScoreBig)

Home Free, the five-man a cappella sensation that won NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” brings its pitch-perfect harmonies to Chapman Music Hall at Tulsa Performing Arts Center on Sept. 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now—grab them from the PAC box office or via ScoreBig, where every listing shows the final price up front, no extras tacked on later.

The Minnesota group melds country twang with pop hooks and beatbox rhythms, reimagining hits from Johnny Cash to Lizzo alongside clever originals like “Sea Shanty Medley.” Their “Crazy(er) Life” tour celebrates more than a decade of viral videos and sold-out worldwide tours.

Tulsa’s 2,365-seat Chapman Music Hall features pristine acoustics that will spotlight the group’s soaring bass lines and jaw-dropping high notes. Expect a family-friendly atmosphere, laugh-out-loud banter and plenty of audience participation.

From pre-show dinner in the Tulsa Arts District to post-concert selfies with bandmembers at the merch table, this Thursday outing is tailor-made for music lovers of all ages.

Shop for Home Free tickets at Chapman Music Hall on September 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Home Free tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.