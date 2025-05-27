Hondo Rodeo Fest tickets on sale in Phoenix at Chase Field

The Hondo Rodeo Fest saddles up at Chase Field in Phoenix on Nov. 9, 2025, bringing country powerhouses Jason Aldean and Riley Green to the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gates open at 4 p.m., turning the downtown ballpark into a full-scale rodeo and concert arena for one high-energy afternoon and evening of hits and honky-tonk revelry.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the Chase Field box office, but many will find the best selection and pricing at ScoreBig—where transparent checkout means no surprise service fees.

This single-day festival gives Valley country fans a rare double-bill: Aldean’s arena-ready anthems (“Big Green Tractor,” “Dirt Road Anthem”) pair perfectly with Green’s sing-along favorites like “There Was This Girl.” Between sets, spectators can expect rodeo showcases and festival attractions that turn the ballpark concourse into a Western midway.

With the roof closed and state-of-the-art production on tap, Chase Field promises crisp sightlines and booming sound no matter where you sit. Whether you’re flocking in from Tempe, Mesa or beyond, plan for light-rail access right to the stadium’s doorstep and plenty of post-show nightlife in the neighboring Warehouse District.

