Il Divo tickets on sale in Cerritos

Il Divo brings its internationally acclaimed classical-crossover vocals to Cerritos Center in Cerritos, CA, on March 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. The quartetâ€™s lush harmonies and multilingual repertoire will resonate beautifully inside the venueâ€™s celebrated acoustics, promising a night of romance and soaring melodies.

Formed by Simon Cowell in 2003, Il Divoâ€”tenor Urs BÃ¼hler, baritone Carlos MarÃ­n, pop vocalist SÃ©bastien Izambard and tenor David Millerâ€”has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Their signature blend of opera and pop classics, from â€œRegresa a MÃ­â€ to â€œHallelujah,â€ continues to captivate audiences across continents.

Cerritos is set for an unforgettable evening as the groupâ€™s current tour showcases both timeless favorites and re-imagined contemporary hits backed by a full live ensemble. Expect dramatic stage lighting, elegant wardrobes and spine-tingling vocal crescendos that have become Il Divoâ€™s hallmark.

With tour dates selling quickly, now is the time to secure seats and experience one of the worldâ€™s premier vocal groups live in concert.

