Il Divo tickets on sale in Evans

Il Divo brings its internationally acclaimed classical-crossover vocals to Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans, GA, on Nov. 9, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The quartet’s lush harmonies and multilingual repertoire will resonate beautifully inside the venue’s celebrated acoustics, promising a night of romance and soaring melodies.

Formed by Simon Cowell in 2003, Il Divo—tenor Urs Bühler, baritone Carlos Marín, pop vocalist Sébastien Izambard and tenor David Miller—has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Their signature blend of opera and pop classics, from “Regresa a Mí” to “Hallelujah,” continues to captivate audiences across continents.

Evans is set for an unforgettable evening as the group’s current tour showcases both timeless favorites and re-imagined contemporary hits backed by a full live ensemble. Expect dramatic stage lighting, elegant wardrobes and spine-tingling vocal crescendos that have become Il Divo’s hallmark.

With tour dates selling quickly, now is the time to secure seats and experience one of the world’s premier vocal groups live in concert.

