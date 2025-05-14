Il Divo tickets on sale in Virginia Beach

Il Divo brings its internationally acclaimed classical-crossover vocals to Sandler Center For The Performing Arts in Virginia Beach, VA, on Nov. 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The quartetâ€™s lush harmonies and multilingual repertoire will resonate beautifully inside the venueâ€™s celebrated acoustics, promising a night of romance and soaring melodies.

Tickets for the Nov. 4, 2025 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Sandler Center For The Performing Arts box office, but savvy concert-goers often turn to ScoreBig, where every seat comes with no hidden service fees and clear, up-front pricing.

Formed by Simon Cowell in 2003, Il Divoâ€”tenor Urs BÃ¼hler, baritone Carlos MarÃ­n, pop vocalist SÃ©bastien Izambard and tenor David Millerâ€”has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Their signature blend of opera and pop classics, from â€œRegresa a MÃ­â€ to â€œHallelujah,â€ continues to captivate audiences across continents.

Virginia Beach is set for an unforgettable evening as the groupâ€™s current tour showcases both timeless favorites and re-imagined contemporary hits backed by a full live ensemble. Expect dramatic stage lighting, elegant wardrobes and spine-tingling vocal crescendos that have become Il Divoâ€™s hallmark.

With tour dates selling quickly, now is the time to secure seats and experience one of the worldâ€™s premier vocal groups live in concert.

Shop for Il Divo tickets at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts on Nov. 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Il Divo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.