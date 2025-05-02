Illenium at Brooklyn Mirage, Brooklyn tickets on sale

Illenium (Image: Mike Bedard, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans of electronic dance music are in for a treat this fall, as Illenium brings his high-energy show to Brooklyn Mirage on September 28, 2025. Located in the heart of Brooklyn, the iconic outdoor venue has earned a reputation for showcasing some of the biggest names in EDM, and Illenium’s dynamic blend of melodic bass and soaring synths will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable evening. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of his chart-topping tracks or looking to experience one of dance music’s most exciting producers for the first time, this event promises a memorable night beneath the New York skyline.

Tickets for Illenium’s performance are on sale now. You can purchase directly from the Brooklyn Mirage box office, ensuring you have a seat (or spot on the dance floor) to witness one of EDM’s most talked-about acts. For those seeking more flexibility—and a chance to save on hidden fees—ScoreBig offers tickets to major concerts and live events across the country, making it an excellent alternative source to secure your spot at this highly anticipated show.

Illenium, born Nick Miller, has skyrocketed to fame for his emotionally charged live sets, mixing gripping visuals with melodic buildups that explode into pulse-pounding drops. His sound—one that seamlessly fuses future bass, dubstep, and pop rock—has captivated dance music enthusiasts around the globe. Brooklyn Mirage’s state-of-the-art production and immersive atmosphere should serve as the perfect complement to Illenium’s electrifying performance, promising an immersive audio-visual journey that fans won’t soon forget.

Shop for Illenium tickets at Brooklyn Mirage on September 28, 2025

