Illenium tickets on sale in San Francisco at Bill Graham Civic

ILLENIUM in Las Vegas | Photo credit: Nainoa Langer via Wikimedia Commons

Illenium will ignite the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco this July, anchoring a rare four-night Bay Area residency. Shows are set for July 11–12 and July 18–19, 2025, with each 8 p.m. set promising the Denver producer’s signature blend of melodic bass, soaring guitar lines and immersive visuals.

Illenium (born Nick Miller) has graduated from bedroom remixer to festival headliner behind Platinum LPs “Ascend” and “Fallen Embers,” plus crossover hits featuring Halsey, Jon Bellion and Teddy Swims. His live show threads pyro bursts, live drums and trance-like drops into an emotional roller-coaster that critics call “EDM catharsis at arena scale.”

Bill Graham’s 8,500-capacity floor and wrap-around balcony put every ticket holder inside the light-show blast zone. Between sets, attendees can grab dim sum in neighboring Chinatown or sunset selfies on nearby Nob Hill.

