James tickets on sale in Cleveland at Globe Iron

James

James hit Cleveland on Sept. 17, 2025, lighting up Globe Iron with their signature blend of stadium-sized choruses and introspective lyrics. The 8 p.m. show marks the band’s first Northeast Ohio appearance in over a decade.

Passes are available now at the Globe Iron box office and on ScoreBig, where buyers avoid the sticker shock of hidden service charges common elsewhere.

Cleveland played a key role in James’ early U.S. success—local alt-rock station WMMS championed “Laid” upon its 1993 release. Expect a set list heavy on fan favorites, plus newer tunes that prove the group’s songwriting remains sharp.

Globe Iron’s industrial-chic space, housed in a renovated foundry, delivers unrivaled acoustics. Pair that with Cleveland’s passionate rock audience and you have the makings of an unforgettable night on the Cuyahoga.

James tickets at Globe Iron on Sept. 17, 2025

