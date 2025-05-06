James tickets on sale in Montréal at Théâtre Beanfield

James

James bring their infectious Brit-rock vibe north of the border for a Sept. 15, 2025 concert at Théâtre Beanfield in Montréal, Québec. The historic cinema-turned-concert hall seats just 1,300, promising Québecois fans a rare up-close encounter.

Seats are on sale now via the venue and through ScoreBig. The latter offers transparent pricing—no surprise fees at checkout—plus the ability to pick exactly the right vantage point.

James last visited Montréal in 2019, leaving critics praising the band’s “communal euphoria.” Expect the same electric atmosphere as Tim Booth invites the crowd to sing the chorus of “Sit Down” en français. Montréal’s vibrant alternative-music scene makes Théâtre Beanfield an ideal stop, with its art-deco architecture and pristine acoustics.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with James scheduled to hit the stage at 8 p.m. Don’t miss the chance to hear “Laid,” “Sometimes,” and new tracks from the group’s forthcoming studio release in one of Canada’s most beloved live rooms.

Shop for James tickets at Théâtre Beanfield on Sept. 15, 2025

