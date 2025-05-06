James tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer

James

James bring their soaring Brit-pop hooks and reflective lyrics to Union Transfer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 7, 2025. The Sunday-night performance starts at 8 p.m. and will showcase a career-spanning set, from the anthemic “Sit Down” to newer cuts such as “All the Colours of You.”

Formed in Manchester in the early ’80s, James earned a devoted live following thanks to front-man Tim Booth’s magnetic stage presence and the band’s improvisational flair. Their 1993 album Laid cemented their U.S. breakthrough, while recent projects keep their sound fresh. After a triumphant 2024 U.K. arena tour, the group is set to thrill American audiences with the same high-energy production and sing-along choruses.

Union Transfer’s intimate 1,200-capacity hall offers an up-close vantage point prized by Philadelphia indie fans. Expect dynamic lighting and robust acoustics that will elevate crowd favorites like “Come Home,” “Getting Away with It (All Messed Up)” and more.

