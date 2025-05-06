James tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at The Commonwealth Room

James

James will light up The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 25, 2025. The 600-capacity listening room promises an unusually intimate U.S. date for the British hit-makers.

Salt Lake City fans can anticipate a setlist peppered with ’90s radio staples like “Say Something” alongside recent singles informed by the band’s socially conscious lyricism. Expect Tim Booth’s crowd-surfing antics to blur the line between performer and audience.

The Commonwealth Room’s audiophile-grade sound system will highlight the group’s layered guitar work and signature trumpet harmonies, making every corner of the venue feel like front row.

Shop for James tickets at The Commonwealth Room on Sept. 25, 2025

