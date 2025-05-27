Janet Jackson tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Theatre at Resorts World

Janet Jackson (Photo via ScoreBig)

Janet Jackson returns to the Strip this fall, headlining a six-night engagement at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The pop-icon will take the stage Sept. 10, 13, 14, 17, 19 and 20, 2025, bringing her decades-spanning catalog of hits to the heart of Nevada’s entertainment capital.

Tickets for all six performances are on sale now. Fans can secure seats through the Resorts World box office, but many will find greater value at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden service fees and a smooth checkout experience for every order.

Jackson’s relationship with Las Vegas audiences runs deep—her 2019 “Metamorphosis” residency drew widespread acclaim and record crowds. This new run promises an updated setlist featuring classics such as “Rhythm Nation,” “Escapade,” and “That’s the Way Love Goes,” alongside material from her latest projects. Expect signature choreography, state-of-the-art visuals, and the effortless charisma that has made Jackson an enduring force in pop and R&B for more than 40 years.

The Theatre at Resorts World, opened in 2021, was engineered for superstar residencies, boasting immersive audio and unobstructed sightlines from every seat. Its intimate 5,000-seat design ensures that even the farthest rows feel close to the action—ideal for Jackson’s high-energy production and loyal fan base.

Whether you’re a longtime supporter eager to relive chart-topping favorites or a newcomer discovering her influence for the first time, these shows present a rare chance to see a Hall-of-Fame performer in a venue built to showcase her artistry. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of Las Vegas music history this September.

Upcoming Janet Jackson shows in Las Vegas

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Janet Jackson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.