Jerry Seinfeld tickets on sale in Tucson at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Jerry Seinfeld Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons 800

Jerry Seinfeld brings his razor‑sharp observational comedy to the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at Tucson Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The 7 p.m. show offers Southern Arizona audiences a chance to see the sitcom icon in an intimate, acoustically rich setting.

Tickets are available through the TCC box office and ScoreBig. Purchasing on ScoreBig means transparent, fee‑inclusive pricing and the ability to apply discount code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout.

Seinfeld has been perfecting everyday humor since his breakout on The Tonight Show in 1981. Expect fresh takes on marriage, technology and the minutiae of modern life, delivered with the timing that made Seinfeld one of television’s most celebrated series.

Tucson comedy fans last welcomed Seinfeld in 2022 to a sold‑out crowd. The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall’s 2,289 plush seats promise clear sightlines and crisp sound—ideal for catching every punchline. Downtown restaurants and parking garages make turning the evening into a night on the town simple.

Shop for Jerry Seinfeld tickets at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on Sept. 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jerry Seinfeld tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.