Jessica Simpson Returns to the Stage for Women Who Rock Fundraiser

Jessica Simpson is set to headline this year’s Women Who Rock Benefit Concert, an annual event supporting women’s health research through Magee-Womens Research Institute. The concert, presented by Gibson Gives, will take place September 5 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.

Organizers describe the event as more than a music showcase, framing it as a vital call to action for women’s healthcare. According to Women Who Rock, less than 10% of all federal health research funding is directed toward women’s health, a figure advocates say is alarmingly insufficient and now at risk of further reductions.

“At Women Who Rock, we believe in the power of music to drive real change and right now, that change is urgently needed,” Melinda Colaizzi, founder of the organization, said in a statement. “Women are still fighting for equality in music, in healthcare, and in how their stories are told.”

“At a time when women’s health research is critically underfunded and facing devastating federal cuts, our mission has never been more urgent,” Colaizzi continued. “We’re deeply honored to have Jessica Simpson, a powerful mom, entrepreneur, and music icon headline this year’s benefit concert in support of Magee-Womens Research Institute.”

The concert will mark another major appearance for Simpson, who recently returned to live performance with a televised appearance on American Idol — her first in 15 years — and a set at this year’s South By Southwest festival.

Alongside Simpson, the Women Who Rock Benefit lineup will include performances from DJ ms.TIZA, Pittsburgh-based band Buffalo Rose, and the winner of this year’s WWR Rising Star Contest. The evening will be hosted by 100.7 Star FM on-air personality Kelly Dzanaj.

Tickets for the Women Who Rock fundraiser are on sale now through axs.com.