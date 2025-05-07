Ticketnews Ads
Jo Koy tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Jo Koy (Photo: Sgt. Jacob Harrer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jo Koy returns to Chicago’s United Center on Nov. 7, 2025, with his trademark blend of observational comedy and high-voltage stage presence.

Tickets are on sale now for the Nov. 7 show. Purchase at the United Center box office or online through ScoreBig for no hidden service charges.

Koy’s global success includes multiple Netflix specials and sold-out tours that showcase his relatable humor and engaging storytelling.

The United Center date marks one of Chicago’s biggest comedy events of the season, with fans eager to see the viral comedian live.

