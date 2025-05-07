Jo Koy tickets on sale in Memphis at Orpheum Theatre

Jo Koy (Photo: Sgt. Jacob Harrer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jo Koy brings his energetic stand-up comedy to the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2025. Fans can expect laugh-out-loud stories inspired by his global experiences and charismatic stage presence.

Tickets are on sale now for the Sept. 20 performance. Purchase at the Orpheum Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Koy’s Netflix stand-up specials like “Live from Seattle” and “Comin’ In Hot” have earned him a devoted global following, selling out theaters across North America and beyond.

Memphis audiences have previously embraced Koy’s high-energy performances, making the Orpheum Theatre show one of the most anticipated comedy events of the fall season.

Shop for Jo Koy tickets at Orpheum Theatre – Memphis on September 20, 2025

