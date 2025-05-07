Jo Koy tickets on sale in Redding at Redding Civic Auditorium

Jo Koy (Photo: Sgt. Jacob Harrer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jo Koy brings his dynamic stand-up routine to the Redding Civic Auditorium in Redding, California, on Nov. 30, 2025, promising an evening of nonstop laughs and crowd-pleasing moments.

Tickets are on sale now for the Nov. 30 performance. Purchase at the Redding Civic Auditorium box office or online via ScoreBig, which ensures no hidden ticket fees.

With multiple Netflix specials and a reputation for engaging storytelling, Koy has cultivated a global fan base that fills venues coast to coast.

This Redding date represents one of the final West Coast stops on his fall tour, giving NorCal audiences a chance to experience his humor firsthand.

Shop for Jo Koy tickets at Redding Civic Auditorium on November 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jo Koy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.