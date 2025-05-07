Ticketnews Ads
Jo Koy tickets on sale in Toledo at Stranahan Theater

Jo Koy (Photo: Sgt. Jacob Harrer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Madeline Page

Jo Koy brings his signature humor to the Stranahan Theater in Toledo, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2025, delivering a high-energy show full of personal anecdotes and sharp observations.

Tickets are on sale now for the Nov. 6 performance. Purchase at the Stranahan Theater box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

Known for his candid storytelling and rapid-fire delivery, Koy has sold out arenas worldwide and won acclaim for his relatable, laughter-filled performances.

Toledo fans previously packed the Stranahan Theater for Koy’s 2023 tour, and this fall date is expected to sell out quickly.

