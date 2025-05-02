Joe Bonamassa in Kansas City tickets on sale

Joe Bonamassa (Photo by Dmileson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blues-rock guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa makes a much-anticipated stop at The Midland Theatre – MO in Kansas City on November 11, 2025, at 8 p.m. Praised for his soulful vocals and jaw-dropping guitar skills, Bonamassa has built a reputation as one of the premier blues artists of his generation. His concerts typically feature fiery solos, powerful backing musicians, and a deep catalog of tracks that stretch across his numerous studio albums and collaborations.

Tickets for this Kansas City performance are available now at The Midland Theatre box office and at ScoreBig, where you’ll find great deals on major concert events without any hidden fees. For those who love blues, rock, and everything in between, this show promises to be a can’t-miss evening of classic riffs and modern interpretations. With more than two decades of experience on the stage, Bonamassa commands each performance with a blend of authenticity and sheer musical prowess.

The Midland Theatre – MO, known for its historic charm and excellent acoustics, will serve as the perfect space to soak in the warmth and richness of Bonamassa’s playing. Expect a mix of new songs, beloved covers, and signature tunes that highlight his evolution from a teenage prodigy to a world-renowned musician. Audiences can look forward to a setlist that seamlessly intertwines blues standards with modern rock influences, demonstrating Bonamassa’s unmatched ability to bridge genres.

If you’ve been waiting to catch him live, now is the perfect time to secure your tickets. Don’t miss this one-night-only chance to experience Joe Bonamassa’s legendary guitar wizardry in Kansas City.

Shop for Joe Bonamassa tickets at The Midland Theatre – MO on November 11, 2025

