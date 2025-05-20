Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Atlanta’s Terminal West

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost will ignite Atlanta’s Terminal West at King Plow Arts Center on Oct. 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. Nestled in the historic King Plow arts complex, Terminal West boasts top-tier acoustics and an industrial-chic vibe that complements the band’s playful, piano-led pop.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and ScoreBig.

The Washington, D.C., trio has cultivated a strong Atlanta following, often packing out the same room with sing-along staples like “Jumpstarted” and “Everybody’s Lonely.” Expect dance-floor confetti cannons and a light show that bathes the exposed-brick stage in neon hues. Pre-show, grab tacos at nearby Bartaco or sip local brews at Monday Night Brewing, a five-minute walk away.

The venue tops out at roughly 650 guests, so advance purchase is recommended.

