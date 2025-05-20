Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Carrboro’s Cat’s Cradle

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost returns to the Triangle for an Oct. 25, 2025, show at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina. The 800-capacity club—famous for early sets by Nirvana and Superchunk—will host the trio’s buoyant keyboards, sharp-edged guitar riffs and quirky stage humor starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are out now, and fans can skip hidden fees by buying through ScoreBig, where code TICKETNEWS10 cuts an extra 10 percent.

Local audiences still rave about the band’s 2022 sold-out Cradle stop, when front man Ben Thornewill crowd-surfed during encore “Good Day.” Expect more interactive moments, plus new material teased on TikTok earlier this year. Craft beer devotees can grab draft pours from neighboring Vecino Brewing before doors open at 7 p.m.

Parking in Carrboro is limited; consider Chapel Hill Transit’s free J bus for stress-free arrival.

