Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Charlotte’s Visulite Theatre

Jukebox The Ghost caps its Carolina swing with an Oct. 26, 2025, concert at the Visulite Theatre in Charlotte. Showtime is 8 p.m. inside the cozy mid-town venue renowned for its stadium-quality sound in an intimate setting of fewer than 600 fans.

Tickets are on sale now via both the Visulite box office and ScoreBig.

The trio’s Charlotte appearances regularly sell out thanks to a devoted fan base that chants every lyric of “Under My Skin” and “Sound of a Broken Heart.” This tour showcases the 15-year anniversary of debut album “Let Live & Let Ghosts,” paired with new singles tracked earlier this year. Plan to arrive early; the venue offers free parking and sits near the Elizabeth neighborhood’s bars and taco joints for a pre-show bite.

With limited GA floor space and no balcony, securing tickets in advance is essential.

