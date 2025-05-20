Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Chicago’s Metro show

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost returns to Chicago on Oct. 18, 2025, lighting up the storied Metro in Wrigleyville at 8 p.m. A launching pad for legends from R.E.M. to Smashing Pumpkins, Metro’s 1,100-capacity room is tailor-made for the trio’s upbeat indie-pop and witty on-stage repartee.

Tickets are available now, and ScoreBig’s no-fee pricing means the final checkout price matches what’s advertised—something Cubs fans can cheer about in the off-season.

This fall’s tour promises fresh cuts alongside classics like “Hold It In” and “Somebody,” plus the band’s tongue-in-cheek Queen medley that regularly explodes into audience karaoke. Metro’s wraparound balcony offers bird’s-eye views of Ben Thornewill’s piano theatrics and Tommy Siegel’s precision guitar licks. Trains on the Red Line stop a block away at Addison, and late-night slices at Dimo’s or Tac Quick await post-show.

Given the venue’s history of instant sellouts, tickets are expected to move fast.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Metro Chicago on Oct. 18, 2025

