Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Halloween show at Brooklyn Steel

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost will stage its annual “HalloQueen” extravaganza at Brooklyn Steel on Oct. 31, 2025, starting 8 p.m. Dressed as Freddie Mercury and company, the trio traditionally splits the night into an original-music set followed by a note-perfect Queen tribute—complete with capes, fake mustaches and operatic harmonies.

Tickets are on sale now. While Brooklyn Steel’s box office is an option, ScoreBig offers seats with zero hidden charges, plus a 10 percent discount when buyers apply code TICKETNEWS10.

The 1,800-capacity East Williamsburg hall features crisp sightlines, towering LED arrays and balcony bars pouring local drafts. Halloween revelers are encouraged to arrive in costume; past crowds have included entire casts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” look-alikes. Lines form early for merch, including limited-edition glow-in-the-dark vinyl sold exclusively at the HalloQueen run.

Take the L train to Graham Avenue or ride share to the Wythe Avenue entrance. With every HalloQueen since 2015 selling out, fans should act fast.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Brooklyn Steel on Oct. 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jukebox The Ghost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.