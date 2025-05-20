Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Milwaukee’s Turner Hall

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost brings its theatrical piano rock to Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee on Oct. 17, 2025, at 8 p.m. Housed in a century-old gymnasium with original hardwood floors and giant chandeliers, the venue offers a uniquely vintage backdrop for the band’s glossy hooks and playful stage antics.

Tickets are on sale through both the Pabst Theater Group and ScoreBig, where fans pay zero hidden fees and can save an extra 10 percent with code TICKETNEWS10.

The Washington, D.C., outfit—famous for its annual “HalloQueen” shows covering Freddie Mercury classics—will lean into originals like “Girl” and “Schizophrenic” while unveiling new tracks recorded in Nashville this spring. Milwaukee devotees might recall the sold-out 2022 set that ended with drummer Jesse Kristin moon-walking across the kit. Expect similar surprises, plus Turner Hall’s renowned craft-beer selection poured from the back-bar taps.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The ballroom is minutes from Fiserv Forum, allowing plenty of nearby dining and inexpensive parking. Because capacity hovers just above 1,000, early purchase is advised.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Turner Hall Ballroom on Oct. 17, 2025

