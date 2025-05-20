Ticketnews Ads
Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Philly’s Union Transfer

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost wraps its fall tour at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on Nov. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. Housed in a restored rail freight terminal, the 1,250-capacity venue delivers warm acoustics and a polished light rig ideal for the band’s dynamic piano pop.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and through ScoreBig—where no hidden fees and promo code TICKETNEWS10 keep checkout costs lower than rival outlets.

The Philly finale is expected to feature set-list surprises and perhaps a cameo from local friends; previous finish-line shows have seen the trio cover Springsteen deep cuts and invite fans onstage for “The Great Unknown.” Union Transfer’s food-truck courtyard opens at 6 p.m. with tacos, craft beer and vegan bites available until curfew.

Sept-11 parking nearby is limited, so SEPTA’s Broad Street Line (Spring Garden stop) is advised. With several prior Union Transfer sellouts on record, advance purchase is wise.

