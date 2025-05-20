Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Philly’s Union Transfer

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost wraps its fall tour at Union Transfer in Philadelphia on Nov. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. Housed in a restored rail freight terminal, the 1,250-capacity venue delivers warm acoustics and a polished light rig ideal for the band’s dynamic piano pop.

Tickets are on sale through the venue and through ScoreBig

The Philly finale is expected to feature set-list surprises and perhaps a cameo from local friends; previous finish-line shows have seen the trio cover Springsteen deep cuts and invite fans onstage for “The Great Unknown.” Union Transfer’s food-truck courtyard opens at 6 p.m. with tacos, craft beer and vegan bites available until curfew.

Sept-11 parking nearby is limited, so SEPTA’s Broad Street Line (Spring Garden stop) is advised. With several prior Union Transfer sellouts on record, advance purchase is wise.

