Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale for Pittsburgh show at Mr. Small’s

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost will bring its infectious brand of piano-driven pop rock to Mr. Small’s Theatre in Pittsburgh on Oct. 14, 2025, at 8 p.m. The D.C.-born trio—Ben Thornewill, Tommy Siegel and Jesse Kristin—is known for high-energy concerts that blend smart songwriting, intricate harmonies and off-the-cuff crowd banter.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy direct from the Mr. Small’s box office, but many choose ScoreBig, which lists seats to major shows with no hidden fees—a welcome change for budget-minded concertgoers.

Jukebox The Ghost last played Pittsburgh in 2023 and packed the same venue, delivering fan favorites such as “Everybody’s Lonely,” “Fred Astaire” and the Queen-esque “Stay the Night.” Expect more of the same exuberance this fall, plus songs from the band’s forthcoming eighth studio album. Mr. Small’s—an intimate former church turned music hall—offers crystal-clear sound and cozy sightlines, making it the perfect setting for the band’s theatrical flourishes and note-perfect falsettos.

Arrive early for a bite at the attached café and stick around after the set; the group is known to greet fans at the merch table. With only 650-ish seats, this show is on pace to sell quickly.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Mr. Small's Theatre on Oct. 14, 2025

