Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Atlanta at Terminal West

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost swings through Atlanta’s Terminal West at King Plow Arts Center on October 24 2025. The Friday-night set launches at 8 p.m. inside the 650-cap reclaimed-warehouse venue.

Tickets are on sale via Terminal West, but savvy Atlantans can skip hidden fees by shopping on ScoreBig, which lists total costs up front.

The Washington, D.C., trio melds power-pop hooks with vaudevillian flair, making Terminal West’s exposed-brick backdrop an ideal stage. Fans can expect interactive moments—like Thornewill’s improvised “Question Song,” crafted from audience prompts.

Situated in West Midtown’s arts district, Terminal West offers craft beer, balcony viewing and MARTA-adjacent convenience. Past Jukebox shows in Atlanta have sold out Center Stage and The Masquerade; this club-level booking is poised for another fast sell.

Regional fans from Athens and Chattanooga frequently road-trip for the band, so early purchase is wise.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Terminal West on October 24 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Jukebox The Ghost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.