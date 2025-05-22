Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost will haunt Brooklyn Steel on Oct. 31, 2025, turning Halloween night into a piano-pop costume party in Williamsburg. The D.C.-bred trio hits the stage at 8 p.m., bringing rapid-fire keys, Queen-style harmonies and plenty of confetti to the 1,800-capacity club.

Tickets are on sale now through the Brooklyn Steel box office, but savvy fans can skip hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, where the price you see is the price you pay.

Front-man Ben Thornewill’s virtuoso piano and Tommy Siegel’s crunchy guitar have earned the band a reputation for high-energy live shows, punctuated by their viral “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover and the 2024 alt-radio hit “Cheers.” The Halloween bill promises treats such as an on-stage costume contest and a set list spanning cult favorite Safe Travels to their forthcoming seventh LP.

Brooklyn Steel’s soaring sightlines and state-of-the-art sound make it a magnet for indie heavyweights; previous New York dates for Jukebox The Ghost sold out elsewhere in under 48 hours. Given the holiday timing and the band’s devoted local following, this one is poised to move even faster.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Brooklyn Steel on October 31, 2025

