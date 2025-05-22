Ticketnews Ads
Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page35 seconds ago

Jukebox The Ghost will haunt Brooklyn Steel on Oct. 31, 2025, turning Halloween night into a piano-pop costume party in Williamsburg. The D.C.-bred trio hits the stage at 8 p.m., bringing rapid-fire keys, Queen-style harmonies and plenty of confetti to the 1,800-capacity club.

Tickets are on sale now through the Brooklyn Steel box office, but savvy fans can skip hidden fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, where the price you see is the price you pay.

Front-man Ben Thornewill’s virtuoso piano and Tommy Siegel’s crunchy guitar have earned the band a reputation for high-energy live shows, punctuated by their viral “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover and the 2024 alt-radio hit “Cheers.” The Halloween bill promises treats such as an on-stage costume contest and a set list spanning cult favorite Safe Travels to their forthcoming seventh LP.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Brooklyn Steel’s soaring sightlines and state-of-the-art sound make it a magnet for indie heavyweights; previous New York dates for Jukebox The Ghost sold out elsewhere in under 48 hours. Given the holiday timing and the band’s devoted local following, this one is poised to move even faster.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Brooklyn Steel on October 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Jukebox The Ghost tickets at ScoreBig by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Let’s Sing Taylor tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Pabst Theater

Let’s Sing Taylor tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Pabst Theater

Madeline Page 6 seconds ago
Read More
Les Miserables tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Les Miserables tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Madeline Page 20 seconds ago
Read More
Leonid & Friends tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Leonid & Friends tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Coach House

Madeline Page 26 seconds ago
Read More