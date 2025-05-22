Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Carrboro at Cat’s Cradle

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost hits indie-rock institution Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina, on October 25 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music at 8 p.m. inside the 750-capacity club that launched acts from Nirvana to Fleet Foxes.

Tickets are available via the Cat’s Cradle web store, but Triangle fans can dodge convenience fees by buying on ScoreBig, which displays final prices first.

Ben Thornewill’s rapid-fire piano, Tommy Siegel’s guitar hooks and Jesse Kristin’s driving drums guarantee an upbeat set featuring college-radio staple “Hold It In” and the viral TikTok hit “Hey Maude.”

Located near UNC Chapel Hill, Cat’s Cradle offers free parking and easy bus access. Jukebox’s last visit in 2022 sold out; given the club’s intimate size, demand is expected to exceed supply quickly.

Fans from Raleigh and Durham often flock to Carrboro for weekend shows, creating a buzzy, community feel.

