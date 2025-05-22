Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Charlotte at Visulite Theatre

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost wraps up its Southeast run with an October 26 2025 show at The Visulite Theatre in Charlotte. Curtains rise at 8 p.m. inside the intimate 700-seat venue on Elizabeth Avenue.

Tickets are on sale via the Visulite box office, but Charlotte concert-goers can avoid hidden surcharges by purchasing on ScoreBig, which provides transparent, fee-free pricing.

The trio’s upbeat catalog—anchored by crowd-pleasers “Somebody” and “Postcard”—pairs perfectly with Visulite’s tiered sightlines and crisp in-house sound. Expect audience participation in the group’s trademark impromptu “Question Song,” where fans shout topics that become lyrics on the spot.

Located minutes from Uptown, The Visulite offers easy light-rail access and a variety of bars for post-show celebrations. Jukebox’s Charlotte gigs have grown from small bars in 2015 to sold-out Neighborhood Theatre shows; this stop continues that upward trajectory.

Because the date falls on a Sunday, regional fans from Greensboro and Columbia can road-trip without missing Monday work—another factor likely to drive brisk ticket sales.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at The Visulite Theatre on October 26 2025

