Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Chicago at Metro

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost returns to Chicago’s legendary Metro on October 18 2025. The 1 100-cap venue welcomes doors at 7 p.m. and showtime at 8 p.m., promising a night of high-energy piano pop just steps from Wrigley Field.

Metro sells tickets via Etix, but buyers can avoid processing fees by shopping on ScoreBig, which lists the true final price first.

Chicago has long been a stronghold for the trio—2018’s live album Off to the Races was partly recorded here. Expect a hometown-style set list featuring fan favorites “Somebody,” “Schizophrenic” and “Adulthood,” plus new tracks teased for 2026.

Metro’s vaulted ceiling and balcony sightlines create crisp acoustics perfect for Ben Thornewill’s grand-piano theatrics. With the Red Line Addison stop two blocks away, transit is a breeze for city and suburb fans alike.

Previous Metro appearances sold out in under 48 hours; early ticket tallies suggest similar demand.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Metro Chicago on October 18 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Jukebox The Ghost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.