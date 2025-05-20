Ticketnews Ads
Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Columbus at Newport Music Hall

Jukebox The Ghost heads to the Buckeye State on Oct. 15, 2025, for an 8 p.m. gig at Newport Music Hall in Columbus. Sitting steps from Ohio State’s campus, the historic ballroom—billed as America’s longest continually operating rock club—will host the trio’s hook-packed piano pop and signature Halloween-esque costume changes.

Fresh off a summer festival run, Jukebox The Ghost’s fall tour celebrates 15 years of fan-favorite LP “Let Live & Let Ghosts.” Expect deep cuts alongside newer singles like “Million Dollar Bills” and crowd-surf anthem “Jumpstarted.” Newport’s ornate balconies and 1,700-capacity floor provide an up-close vantage as front man Ben Thornewill dazzles on a baby-grand piano that’s rolled center-stage for the finale.

Columbus fans traditionally sing every lyric, often coaxing an encore Queen medley that has become the band’s calling card. Doors open at 7 p.m.; early birds can grab craft brews at the downstairs bar or a quick bite along High Street.

