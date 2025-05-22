Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Turner Hall Ballroom

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost brings its upbeat piano-pop to Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee on October 17 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the trio takes the stage at 8 p.m. in the vintage 1882 venue famous for its sprung wooden floor.

Tickets are on sale via the Pabst Theater Group, but thrifty fans can skip service charges by purchasing on ScoreBig, which displays all-in pricing.

The band’s 2023 LP, Cheers, spawned the streaming hit “Million Dollar Bills,” and their live show features sing-along chorus lines, a confetti cannon and playful on-stage banter. Milwaukee audiences can also anticipate the group’s viral cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

Turner Hall Ballroom’s 1 000-person capacity and National Historic Landmark status make it a bucket-list room for many indie acts. Located across the street from Fiserv Forum, it’s within walking distance of Old World Third Street’s nightlife.

The band’s last Milwaukee gig (2019) sold out; early demand suggests a repeat performance.

