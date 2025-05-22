Ticketnews Ads
Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Nashville at The Basement East

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page33 seconds ago

Jukebox The Ghost brings its bright, piano-driven rock to The Basement East in Nashville on October 23 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the band hits at 8.

Tickets can be purchased through The Basement East, but Nashville fans can dodge hidden costs by buying on ScoreBig, which shows all-inclusive pricing.

The trio’s genre-bending sound fits perfectly in Music City, where recent pop-rock bills have packed the 575-capacity room. Expect the group’s hallmark Queen medley plus viral TikTok hit “Hey Maude” alongside deep cuts for die-hards.

Located in East Nashville, the venue—affectionately known as “The Beast”—offers an industrial-chic backdrop and food-truck courtyard, making it a hotspot for post-show hangs.

Nashville is the tour’s lone Tennessee stop; demand among Belmont and Vanderbilt students is already spiking.

Tickets On Sale

