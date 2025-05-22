Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost makes its long-awaited return to Philadelphia with a Nov. 7, 2025, gig at Union Transfer. Music starts at 8 p.m. inside the converted rail depot that’s become a flagship indie room for the city’s avid live-music fans.

Tickets are available through Union Transfer, but thrifty concert-goers can avoid surcharges on ScoreBig, the only resale marketplace that shows all-in pricing up front.

The trio’s upbeat catalog—anchored by the streaming smash “Everybody’s Lonely” and new single “Million Dollar Bills”—turns every show into a sing-along. Expect Ben Thornewill’s lightning piano runs, Jessie Kristin’s precision drumming, and the band’s interactive “Question Song,” in which fan suggestions become lyrics on the spot.

Union Transfer’s 1,250-cap room boasts top-tier acoustics and balcony sightlines mere blocks from Center City transit. The group’s last Philly appearance (2019 at Franklin Music Hall) sold out; this smaller setting is sure to spark brisk demand from Temple and Drexel students as well as regional fans from South Jersey.

