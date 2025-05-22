Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Pittsburgh at Mr Small’s Theatre

Jukebox The Ghost via Wikimedia Commons | Photo credit: Cortney Armitage

Jukebox The Ghost kicks off the northern leg of its fall tour with an October 14 2025 stop at Mr Small’s Theatre in Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the piano-pop trio hits the stage at 8 p.m. inside the renovated 19th-century church turned rock venue.

Tickets are on sale now through the Mr Small’s box office, but fans can also grab seats fee-free on ScoreBig, where the final price is the price you pay.

Celebrated for infectious hooks and rapid-fire piano riffs, Jukebox The Ghost has toured with Ben Folds, A Great Big World and Motion City Soundtrack. Their 2025 single “Cheers” hit SiriusXM’s Alt Nation Top 10 earlier this spring, buoying anticipation for a forthcoming LP. Pittsburgh audiences can expect crowd-pleasers “Everybody’s Lonely” and “Good Day,” plus deeper cuts from cult-favorite album Safe Travels.

Mr Small’s Theatre, with a cozy capacity of just over 650, delivers pristine acoustics and stained-glass ambience—perfect for the trio’s theatrical showmanship. The Millvale location offers on-site parking and a pub next door for pre-show bites.

Previous Pittsburgh appearances have sold out in under a week, so plan accordingly.

Shop for Jukebox The Ghost tickets at Mr Small’s Theatre on October 14 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10 % off on Jukebox The Ghost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.