Jukebox The Ghost tickets on sale in Pittsburgh at Mr Small’s Theatre

Jukebox The Ghost kicks off the northern leg of its fall tour with an October 14 2025 stop at Mr Small’s Theatre in Pittsburgh. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the piano-pop trio hits the stage at 8 p.m. inside the renovated 19th-century church turned rock venue.
Tickets are on sale now through the Mr Small’s box office, but fans can also grab seats fee-free on ScoreBig, where the final price is the price you pay.
Celebrated for infectious hooks and rapid-fire piano riffs, Jukebox The Ghost has toured with Ben Folds, A Great Big World and Motion City Soundtrack. Their 2025 single “Cheers” hit SiriusXM’s Alt Nation Top 10 earlier this spring, buoying anticipation for a forthcoming LP. Pittsburgh audiences can expect crowd-pleasers “Everybody’s Lonely” and “Good Day,” plus deeper cuts from cult-favorite album Safe Travels.
Mr Small’s Theatre, with a cozy capacity of just over 650, delivers pristine acoustics and stained-glass ambience—perfect for the trio’s theatrical showmanship. The Millvale location offers on-site parking and a pub next door for pre-show bites.
Previous Pittsburgh appearances have sold out in under a week, so plan accordingly.
