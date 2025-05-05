Julien Baker, TORRES Cancel ‘Send a Prayer My Way’ Tour Amid Health Concerns

Julien Baker and TORRES have canceled the remaining dates of their “Send a Prayer My Way” spring tour, citing health concerns.

The announcement was made via social media on Sunday, May 4, just hours ahead of a scheduled performance at Stable Hall in San Antonio, Texas.

“Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health,” the statement read.

“Therefore, the Julien Baker & TORRES ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ Tour has been canceled. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding.”

The tour, which officially began on April 23 in Richmond, Virginia, was initially announced in early February and marked the first joint run for the two artists following the release of their collaborative album, Send a Prayer My Way, which was released on April 18.

Notably, the spring tour had already faced a series of disruptions prior to Sunday’s cancellation. In March, the pair withdrew from appearances at Ohio University and Tennessee’s Big Ears Festival after a key member of the touring party sustained a concussion.

At the time, a statement indicated the individual would require several weeks to recover. Additionally, a scheduled performance at Iowa’s Mission Creek Festival was canceled due to what was described as an “unforeseen medical situation.” No further details regarding either incident were publicly disclosed.

As of now, Baker and TORRES remain listed to perform at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on June 20, though it remains unclear whether that appearance will proceed as planned.