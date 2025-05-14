Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos tickets on sale in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs square off against longtime AFC West rival Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 25, 2025. The Christmas-night kickoff at 7:15 p.m. marks the first holiday prime-time matchup between the clubs since 2016, promising a gift-wrapped showdown under the bright red sea of Chiefs Kingdom.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will try to extend Kansas CityÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s home winning streak over Denver, while the Broncos aim to play spoiler in late-season playoff positioning. ArrowheadÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s reputation as the NFLÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s loudest stadium guarantees a raucous atmosphere, and a game-time temperature in the 40s means ample excuses for barbecue brisket and hot cocoa in the concourse.

The Chiefs will host a pre-game toy drive at all stadium gates, and halftime features a salute to first responders working the holiday. Parking lots open at 2 p.m. for tailgatersÃ¢â‚¬â€arrive early to secure a spot in Lot J for the famed smoker setups. Clear-bag policy and cashless concessions remain in effect, so plan accordingly.

